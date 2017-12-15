Sessions fit for stroke charity

A personal trainer is working with a stroke survivor to raise funds for charity.

Craig Simpson, who currently works at Spenborough Fitness in Liversedge, is helping Nathan Stone by providing him with a month’s free sessions.

The money which Craig would have earned running these sessions will go towards the Different Strokes charity.

He is also looking to raise more money for the cause through a JustGiving campaign.

The pair will be running a Facebook stream to help boost the fundraising total, which stands at £260.

Craig was inspired by Nathan, who he had trained four years, after he bumped into him a couple of weeks’ ago.

Nathan had a stroke in 2013 and was hospitalised for eight months. GPs had told him there was a good chance would never walk again.

Craig is now working with Nathan to get him to the stage where he can work again.

Craig said: “About four years again I used to teach classes at Whitcliffe, which is where I first met Nathan.

“He was young, fit and healthy. A couple of years after that, in 2013, he had a stroke which left him bedridden.

“Two weeks’ ago Nathan walked into the gym with his dad which prompted me to have a chat with him.

“I was really moved by how hard he has worked in rehab to get to the point where he can walk and get upstairs.

“I said that I wanted to work with him for a month to see if I can get him more independence. Ultimately he wants get back to work again and have a better quality of life.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the Different Strokes cause can go to the JustGiving link www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craigsimpson136 or vitist or visit www.facebook.com/SimplyFitPT/videos.