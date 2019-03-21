She's done it! Mother thanks community for support as Batley schoolgirl beats cancer

A Batley schoolgirl struck with a cancer diagnosis in the run-up to Christmas has been given the all-clear by doctors after months of gruelling treatment.

Taegan Pickles, 11, was told on Monday after blood tests and scans revealed the good news.

The Windmill C of E student has been an inspiration to the local community, having helped to raise thousands of pounds for cancer charities during her four-month battle. And her mother, Kelly Lister, has thanked well-wishers who have followed their journey.

“It’s been incredibly tough at times,” she said, “but we feel like we’re there now, like it’s time for us to try and get back to normal.

“We’re all in shock. We’ve been battling this horrible thing together for four months and now we’re not sure what to do. It’s difficult to let your guard down.

“I just want to thank everybody for their support; everyone who has asked about her, helped in any way, friends, family. It’s absolutely been overwhelming and I cannot begin to thank everybody enough.”

Kelly said Taegan, who is one of the youngest-ever people to have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, is exhausted but that she is looking forward to sharing some holiday time with her family.

“We’re going to ease her back in to her normal routine,” she said, “we’re hoping to be able to send her into school for a few hours next week and she’s looking forward to seeing her friends again.

“To everyone who has done anything to support my beautiful little girl; thank you.”