Shocking pictures show aftermath of horror crash on Batley street
These photos show the scene of devastation after a collision on Commonside in Batley on Monday night.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:04 pm
A Seat car lost control on a bend just up from the former Black Labrador pub and smashed into a parked car. The parked car then shunted into another.
In all, four cars were badly damaged. It is believed at least two will have to be written off.
One of the parked cars, a Peugeot, smashed through a garden wall and into the front yard of a terraced house. The Seat, which was going downhill, ended up facing the wrong way on the wrong side of the road.
Police and fire crews attended the scene of the drama, which happened just after 11pm on Monday, May 24.
