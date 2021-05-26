The incident happened on Commonside in Batley just after 11pm on Monday, May 24

Shocking pictures show aftermath of horror crash on Batley street

These photos show the scene of devastation after a collision on Commonside in Batley on Monday night.

A Seat car lost control on a bend just up from the former Black Labrador pub and smashed into a parked car. The parked car then shunted into another.

In all, four cars were badly damaged. It is believed at least two will have to be written off.

One of the parked cars, a Peugeot, smashed through a garden wall and into the front yard of a terraced house. The Seat, which was going downhill, ended up facing the wrong way on the wrong side of the road.

Police and fire crews attended the scene of the drama, which happened just after 11pm on Monday, May 24.

1. 'War zone'

A resident on the street described the scene as being 'like a war zone'

2. Devastation

One of the cars damaged in the collision

3. Damage

Several cars parked on the street were damaged in the collision

4. Wall destroyed

One resident was asleep on the sofa when a car crashed through her garden wall.

