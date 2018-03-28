Short of cash? Here are 7 cheap Easter break activities

Easter family fun needn’t be expensive after a discount shopping website offered their pick of the top seven holiday activities which won’t break the bank.

From the age-old Easter egg hunt, to baking Easter themed treats, the penny saving team at Promotionalcodes.org.uk have come up with a list of low cost activities that the whole family can partake in.

Filling the long two-week Easter break with exciting appointments can seem a daunting and expensive task but knowing a few free activities will save parents cash and worry.

Decorating eggs and having a picnic in the great outdoors are cheap options that will get creative juices flowing and get family out in the fresh air.

Darren Williams of Promotionalcodes.org.uk says: “The Easter break is a great chance to get outside and have some fun, as the weather is warmer, and the days are longer.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money to organise activities, simply getting people together in one place and doing something is enough to make memories and keep the kids entertained.

“We’ve come up with seven cheap activities for low cost family fun which involve being creative indoors and getting active outdoors.”

Easter egg hunt

Grab a pack of foil wrapped mini chocolate eggs from a supermarket and hide them in the garden. Kids will love hunting for them and being in the outdoors. If you want to make the difficulty level harder – make the hiding places less obvious. Write clues on post it notes and stick them in various places for the kids to follow.

Make Easter nests

Chocolate Easter nests are so easy to make and they taste delicious. Grab a few bars of chocolate, cereals such as shredded wheat or cornflakes and get melting and mixing. Finish the cakes with mini eggs for yummy treats.

Egg decorating

Get creative juices flowing – hard boil some eggs and let them cool in ice cold water for around an hour. Once cold start decorating with pencils, paint, felt pens and any arty material you have lying around the house. Be inventive with household items such as tape and rubber bands to maximise designs.

Hold an egg race

A simple egg and spoon race is so much fun and is bound to get everyone in the competitive spirit. Mark out a start and finish in the garden or park and have someone at the finish line calling the shots.

Go for a walk

Getting family and friends together and going for a walk is a great way to spend time together and get some fresh air and exercise. There are plenty of pretty spots with great views that you don’t have to pay for – just do some research online before heading out.

Have a picnic

A picnic is a great addition to a day out walking – if everyone brings something to the table then it won’t be an expensive or time-consuming job.

Watch a film

If the spring weather hasn’t lived up to expectations, stay inside and stick on a good film –there are plenty of Easter themed films to get in the seasonal spirit and if it’s cold get some hot chocolate on the go.