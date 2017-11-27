Singing star tops bill at Batley big Christmas lights switch-on - Roberttown and Birkenshaw also coming up

Our towns have been lighting up for Christmas over the past two weeks and this Saturday it is Batley’s turn to switch on for Christmas!

As in several other North Kirklees towns, local organisations have had to step in as Kirklees Council budget cuts meant it could not afford to provide Christmas light displays as in the past.

Ready: Birkenshaw and Roberttown also switch-on (Birkenshaw picture from previous festivities courtesy of Stage Shots Photography)

So on Saturday, December 2, some great shopping, singing and even a Snow Globe for you to explore and entertainment on a stage, all centred around Batley Market place.

Batley Business Association have taken up the challenge of organising the event with some help from Fox’s Biscuits, who have sponsored the Snow Globe, and Creative Scene who have sponsored the post-switch on fabulous AED lights display.

More than 20 stalls selling an array of goods, food and treats will fill the street market from noon, while on stage events begin at about 3pm.

Several acts have been lined up before singer songwriter and British Country Music Association UK female vocalist of the year Jade Helliwell headlines the show.

Following Jade’s performance, the lights will be switched on around 6pm.

As well as exploring the Christmas market, Father Christmas will be in his grotto and fairground rides will thrill younger people who are looking forward to the event.

In addition to Batlrey’s big switch-on, this weekend also sees events at Roberttown and Birkenshaw.

Roberttown’s big switch on is on Friday, December 1, when Father Christmas will ride through the village on his sleigh from the New Inn roundabout at 5.15pm. He will switch on the lights in the Jubilee Garden at 5.30pm and will then make his way to the Grotto in the neighbouring church, where he will meet children from 5.45pm until 8pm. The main street will be closed to through traffic between 5.10pm and 7.30pm, and there will be dance displays, a brass band, funfair rides and a mini Christmas Market with craft stalls. Village shops will be open selling food, drink and lots of goodies.

Then on Sunday, December 3, Birkenshaw Christmas Lights switch-on is at about 4.15pm at the Birkenshaw Christmas Fair at Birkenshaw Community Hall at St Paul’s Church, Bradford Road. The fair will run from 2pm to 4.30pm.