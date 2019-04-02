Six schools in Leeds City Region get recognition for career guidance

Six schools in the Leeds City Region have been awarded full marks for the career guidance they offer to their students.

Supported by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Roundhay School, Batley Girls High School, Upper Batley High School, Scissett Middle School, Whitcliffe Mount School and Carlton Bolling College are all celebrating their efforts in achieving all eight Gatsby Career Benchmarks.

The benchmark scheme was first introduced by the Gatsby Charitable Foundation to define world class career guidance for schools and colleges nationally and has since been adopted by the government as part of the UK’s Careers Strategy.

The LEP supports schools to achieve these benchmarks through a variety of initiatives including the #futuregoals campaign, Kirklees Careers Hub and the Enterprise Adviser Network.

Roger Marsh, chairman of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “It is believed that there are just 31 schools who have achieved all eight Gatsby Career Benchmarks nationally, so to have 20 per cent of those schools here in Leeds City Region is a fantastic achievement.”

“Delivering excellent careers guidance is vital to building a strong and resourceful future workforce, and as a result of our #futuregoals campaign and Enterprise Adviser Network, we are able to offer schools and young people the chance to feel inspired, meet with local employers, visit the workplace and prepare for their future career.”

Last year, the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership created almost 33,000 new business encounters for young people, supported 180 schools and engaged with more than 250 senior leaders in businesses to deliver careers guidance across the region. Students and parents should visit www.futuregoals.co.uk for careers inspiration.