Something different at pantomime

Heckmondwike Players are doing something “completely different” for their main musical production when they stage “Robin Prince of Sherwood” – a cross between Men in Tights and Spamalot.

Written by former Hollies star Peter Howarth and Rick Fenn, this story is told with Pythonesque humour and is set to rock-opera style songs.

Society secretary Rosemary Simpson said: “It could be described as a very sophisticated pantomime but without the slapstick.”

Tickets (£13) for the pantomime, which runs from Wednesday 14 March to Saturday 17 March, are available to buy at kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls or by calling 07840 488036.