Soroptimists on parade at Gawthorpe

The Soroptimist International of Dewsbury and District group has taken part in the 144th Gawthorpe Maypole parade.

The group’s members were supporting Water Aid at the event. The float contained hand-made clouds, a campfire, a well made from plastic milk bottles, scarecrows, waterfalls and raindrops.

A Soroptimist spokeswoman said: “The weather was wonderful and the crowds came out in their hundreds. Thank you to Gary from Wilbys Transport who loaned the wagon and driver.”

The group’s next meeting, on Thursday 24 May at 7.30pm, sees Fazila Aswat of the Royal Voluntary Service as the guest speaker.

The meeting takes place at the Oakwell Centre.

Visit sigbi.org/dewsbury for more information.