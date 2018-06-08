St Peter’s muddy marvels

Four intrepid athletes from St Peter’s JI and EY School in Birstall recently completed the Tough Mudder event at Belvoir Castle to raise money for the British Lung Foundation.

Headteacher Lesley Evans, Rachel Harlow (Year 3 teacher) Gill Cooney (reception teacher) and Treesje Bentley (Friends of St Peter’s- school PTA vice-chairperson) all took on the gruelling 10-mile obstacle course.

A spokesman said: “So far, we have raised £672. We are still collecting donations through our Just Giving page or through the school office.”