Stockeld Park lights up the Christmas season

For a truly magical Christmas Experience, head to Stockeld Park, writes Gemma Jimmison.

I visited the country estate to check out the annual Christmas Adventure in Wetherby with my husband and six-year-old daughter.

The main attraction is the Winter Illuminations - billed as one of the largest and most creative light displays in the United Kingdom - which takes visitors through almost a mile of enchantingly lit woodland trail, filled with animated illuminations, fairytale creatures, and a dancing water fountain set to music.

We chose to walk, although you can use the Nordic Ski Trail through the same enchanted forest.

The lights were fantastic and my daughter, who is a big unicorn fan, was mesmerised by giant illuminated versions of the mythical creatures. We also loved the intricate fairy village and taking part in some of the little musical attractions, such as the keyboard and the chimes.

There’s several adventure playgrounds along the way and we also enjoyed the festive competition, where we had to hunt down the Christmas crackers in order to solve the puzzle.

The trail is well thought out - it’s not too long for little legs and it’s packed with wonderful sights to keep everyone entertained.

We also dared to enter the yew-tree maze, which takes the form of a giant snowflake.

None of us are the best when it comes to a sense of direction - I think I’d still be wandering around the last maze I entered two years ago if I hadn’t cheated by crawling under the fences - but Stockeld’s maze was easy to navigate and a lot of fun.

The Christmas Adventure also features a large covered ice rink, Christmas shop, café and an award-winning Santa’s Grotto.

The event is running until January 7. Prices start from £8.50 for the forest and maze tickets, with Santa’s Grotto prices from £8 per child.

Visit stockeldpark.co.uk to book or for more information.