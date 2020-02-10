Storm Ciara causes worst flooding in Mirfield since 2015 Boxing Day floods

Flooding wreaked havoc after Storm Ciara caused the River Calder to burst its banks.

Residents and business owners in Kirklees were yet again subject to terrible floods over the weekend.

Flooding in Cooper Bridge. Photo by West Yorkshire Police.

Flooding on Steanard Lane and Granny Lane left them impassable, forcing the Ship Inn and Dewsbury Golf Club to close.

Newgate in Lower Hopton was left with deep floodwater under the railway bridge, cutting off one of the main entrances to town.

Mirfield station has been left with limited access. Services towards Leeds are unable to call at Mirfield, however services towards Huddersfield are unaffected.

TransPennine express have apologised for the inconvenience caused.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service stated that: "crews have attended 170 incidents. Control have taken 765 emergency 999 calls and over 50 rescues have been carried out."



Granny Lane residents voiced their anger at Kirklees Council, who recently approved plans for 67 new homes on a flood plain.

During the Strategic Planning Committee, Coun Carole Pattinson said the planning approval was "worth the risk."

MP Mark Eastwood visited the severely affected areas of Mirfield with the Town Mayor of Mirfield, Coun Martyn Bolt.

"My heart goes out to all those stranded in their own homes this evening. Thank you to all the volunteers and emergency services who are working day and night to try and rescue people," said Mr Eastwood.

In Cooper Bridge, Wakefield Road was closed in both directions after a van got stuck in the flood water.

GOV.UK has also issued flood warnings for Cleckheaton, Liversidge, Heckmondwike and Batley.

GOV.UK's most recent statement says that "flooding is possible" and for residents to "be prepared".

"River levels are high as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall associated with Storm Ciara and will remain high through Sunday 09/02/2020 evening.

"Although the heavy rainfall has eased, high winds and further showers are forecast this evening and into Monday, 10/02/2020.

"We urge residents to remain vigilant and avoid walking and driving through low-lying land or near local watercourses. Our incident room is open and we are monitoring the situation closely. We will update this message by 01:30 on 10/02/2020, or as the situation changes."

For more information on what to do during a flood, click here.