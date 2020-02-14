Storm Dennis set to bring more floods to Kirklees

With Kirklees still recovering following the flooding and disruption brought by Storm Ciara, emergency preparations are now in place for Storm Dennis which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and high winds to the borough from tomorrow.

A major incident has been declared and an emergency centre will once again be set-up, consisting of Kirklees Council staff and emergency services.

If you are at risk of flooding, there are a number of steps you can take I advance to prepare – more information can be found here.

Kirklees has requested that residents only get in contact with them if they are facing an emergency.

Leader of the Council, Coun Shabir Pandor, said: “In extreme cases like this all of the resource we have goes into ensuring people are safe – with our priority always the most vulnerable in the borough.

“As a council our key role in emergencies like this is to do everything we can to make sure our hardworking emergency services can get to where they need to be, so vulnerable people get the help they need.

“My message to our residents is to do everything you can to prepare, especially if you’re in an area prone to flooding. Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

“Our staff will be out in our communities doing everything they can but with the volumes of rain we’ve had, combined with what’s expected, we have to focus on the worst affected areas that pose the greatest risk to safety.”

Kirklees Council is making funding available to help those who need to repair their properties following the extreme weather conditions. Details of this scheme and the application process will be available in the next few days.

A free bulky waste collection service is also being offered, to help people affected.

The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated, offering rough sleepers a warm bed for the night. Everyone who takes up this offer will also be visited by a housing officer with a view to receiving longer-term help.

Key advice and information

Key advice on how to prepare for potential flooding can be found here.

Teams remain out in the community dealing with as many issues as possible, and an incident support and assistance web page is also available to provide key advice and information.

The following phone numbers may be useful:

Call 999 for life and death situations

Call NHS 111 or visit the NHS Choices website for non-emergencies

Kirklees Council Switchboard: 01484 221000

Benefits Assistance: 01484 414950/council.benefits@kirklees.gov.uk

Flooding issues: 01484 225646

Environment Agency Incident Hotline 0800 80 70 60 (24 hrs)

Environment Agency Floodline 0345 988 1188 (24 hrs)