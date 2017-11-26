Student joins Lloyds Scholars programme

A Dewsbury student has joined the prestigious Lloyds Scholars programme as another celebrated graduating.

Anita Bayraktar, a student from Dewsbury, has started university with the support of a unique social mobility programme from Lloyds Banking Group.

Meanwhile, Jake Simons from Ossett, was among 102 students who celebrated graduating from the prestigious Lloyds Scholars programme this year.

The graduation ceremony in central London was attended by the group’s chief of staff Janet Pope.

The programme offers talented undergraduates at its nine partner universities financial support, paid internships, professional mentoring and a wealth of opportunities to develop their employability skills.

In return, all scholars commit to at least 100 hours of skills based volunteering in their communities each academic year.

The programme is having a positive impact on the employability of students from lower income households and boosting social mobility across the UK.

Janet Pope said: “I am proud to welcome Anita on to the Lloyds Scholars programme and congratulate Jake for graduating. Investing in education and skills is central to our wider ambition to help Britain prosper. We know that attainment at school and the acquisition of work skills are key drivers of social mobility and prosperity in later life.

“Ensuring that young people do well in their education and are prepared for work does not just benefit them as individuals, it also benefits the communities in which they live and the businesses that rely on recruiting local talent. I am very proud of the Lloyds Scholars achievements and wish them well.”