Students’ Tweet success

Two students at Upper Batley High School have won a competition that ran throughout the Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield areas by a company called Veritas Education.

The competition, held in conjunction with World Book Day, was entitled ‘Short and Tweet’. Learners were asked to write a story but as a tweet (no more than 140 characters).

Aboobakr Mulla (Year 11) and Ayman Shayaan (Year 8) were victorious with their work. Aboobakr won a £10 Waterstones gift card and Ayman scooped a £50 Waterstones gift card.

A school spokesman said: “Great imagination was shown from both our learners. Huge congratulations.”