Suspects on run after car smash ends Batley police chase

The driver and passengers took off on foot after a dramatic car smash ended a car chase through Batley.

A police statement said: "At around 7:40pm last night (23/08) a red Seat Leon failed to stop at the request of officers in a marked vehicle in the Broomsdale Road area of Batley.

"The vehicle subsequently collided with a White Renault Panel Van and a Honda Civic.

"The occupants of the Seat made away on foot and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

"The vehicle has been recovered for examination and investigations remain ongoing.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111."