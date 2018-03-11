Sweet success as Martin Walsh has designs on first Haribo store

Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA) has successfully overseen the design and installation of Haribo’s first ever UK outlet store, based at London Designer Outlet.

Taking on the role of architects and principal designer, the Dewsbury based team created the shop front and internal layout for both the front and back of house spaces as well as the bespoke furniture design – utilising the brand’s guidelines and incorporating distinct colour palettes to bring the happy world of Haribo to life through its new store.

Marcus Walsh, director at MWA, said: “Haribo is an iconic brand. Each one of its touchpoints reflect the brand’s fun personality.

For its new and first outlet store here in the UK, it was critical that we delivered this too.

When shoppers stepped into the store we wanted them to really feel like they were entering the happy world of Haribo.”

Gavin Jones, retail manager at Haribo, said: “We love the finished results.

“Clever use of colour and bespoke furniture has brought the concept to life whilst utilising the available space, which were important aspects of the store’s design.

“The team at MWA perfectly executed all aspects in line with our vision for the store, which has helped us to create a long lasting and positive impact on the Haribo shopping experience.”

Working with principal contractor, SIM Shopfitting, the MWA team designed and delivered the new concept store within just 16 weeks.