Tesco team honoured at national awards

Five colleagues from the Tesco store in Cleckheaton were last week invited to London for the company’s National Charity Partnership Fundraising Awards.

The staff spent the evening at the Park Plaza Riverbank and were treated to a drinks reception followed by a four-course meal, entertainment, and the awards presentation.

Most of the fundraising at the store is led by Paul Gledhill and his fellow colleagues from the night team.

They often work all night and then stay to bring in funds all day as part of the charity partnership.

Despite being a small superstore the team has managed to raise just short of £26,000 in the past three years.

They have planned tombolas and Christmas fairs, with Neil Marshall completing the Leeds Half Marathon twice, and Jane Sturgeon having her head shaved.

The day staff have organised dress down days, raffles, and completed the Leeds to York leg of the Great Tesco Walk.

Clare Findlay, store manager said: “This would not have been possible without the support of all the store’s colleagues and the generosity of their customers. I am very proud to be the manager of the Cleckheaton store.”