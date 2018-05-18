The Kirklees Citizens Advice column with Nick Whittingham

Do you know your employment rights?

There have been lots of stories in the news lately about jobs and your rights.

Make sure you know what you are entitled to.

Am I being paid the right amount?

Both the Minimum Wage and the National Living Wage were increased in April 2018.

If you are 25 and over you should be receiving at least £7.83 per hour. For people aged 21 to 24 the rate is £7.38 and for 18 to 20 year olds it is £5.90. If you are under 18 the hourly rate should be at least £4.20 although if you are an apprentice it will be different.

If you are unclear what rate you should be getting or want to discuss challenging an underpayment please contact us.

Are you being paid less than other workers for the same job?

Is this because you are a woman? The gender pay gap is real. If you think that you are being paid less because you are a woman then contact us quickly. You may be the victim of discrimination and we can help you challenge this.

Do you know your rights if you are off sick?

A recent survey said that too many people attend work when they are ill.

Do you know what Statutory Sick Pay you may be entitled to if you take time off sick and what happens if that sickness then becomes long-term?

We can also help you understand your contract to see if your employer will pay your salary.

Are you employed or self-employed?

Just because your employer tells you that you are self-employed doesn’t mean that you are. If you are employed you have more rights including holiday pay and, often, pension contributions.

If you want to challenge your employment status then contact us and we can help you.

What happens if my employer closes down?

With so many High Street names going bust or closing branches many people are facing redundancy.

Even if a business ceases trading you should receive redundancy pay but contact us if you are uncertain how to claim or how much you should be receiving.

Did you pay a fee to go to an employment tribunal?

The Government has abolished fees for applications to employment tribunals and is refunding the fees that people paid.

If this affects you please see the link on our website which will help you get your money back.

Every year Kirklees Citizens Advice and Law Centre helps over a thousand people with information and specialist advice about their employment rights.

The majority of those have queries about their rate of pay or deductions from wages but we can help with all employment issues if you live in Kirklees. Give us a call on 03448 487970, see our website on www.kcalc.org.uk or call into our contact centres in Dewsbury or Huddersfield.