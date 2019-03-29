The Nostalgia column with Margaret Watson

THESE days most people of my generation are glued to TV programmes such as Flog It, because it reminds us of all the good stuff we’ve thrown away.

It’s the same when we watch the Antique’s Road Trip or films about recycling which show the beautiful things made out of stuff rescued from rubbish tips.

items for sale: This picture was taken many years ago at the White Rose Auction Rooms in Dewsbury. Standing in the centre is the late George Stringer, whose father, Charlie, founded the 'We Buy Owt' emporium in Tythe Barn Street, Dewsbury.

Furniture once discarded as rubbish is now much sought after, even things from the 1950s and 60s are being raved about. They call it ‘retro’, whatever that means.

My mother must have been before her time because she loved all things old and her favourite occupation on Saturdays was going round second-hand stalls on Dewsbury Market.

Whenever there was a “house sale” at big houses near where we lived, she’d be up there, even though she could never afford to buy anything.

She only went to get a look inside the kind of houses she’d only seen from the outside, and therefore she could get a glimpse of how the other half lived.

Every Saturday she could be found hunting round Charlie Stringer’s second hand emporium “We Buy Owt” in Tythe Barn Street near to where Clogg’s Cafe now stands.

She was always determined her house, poorly furnished though it was, would look as beautiful as it could on the small amount of money she had left in her purse.

She was always looking for ways of adding something new which would enhance our little two-up-one down house, especially at Easter time, her favourite time of the year.

I say something “new” but really it was always second-hand because poor people in those days could never afford to buy anything else.

Whatever she brought home, whether a humble kitchen stool, a slightly faded carpet or a china cup, she always had a fascinating story to tell about their origin – always made up, of course.

She convinced us that they’d come from a big house in Oxford Road where the mill-owners lived, and therefore we should feel fortunate to have it in our house.

Mother passed away many years ago but if she was here today her favourite televisions programme would undoubtedly be Flog It.

It is Mother’s Day on Sunday and Easter is just on the horizon, and that is why my thoughts are turning to her more than usual.

For it was this time of year, when the sun was shining and the daffodils were in bloom, that she was more determined than ever to brighten up our home.

This meant a few extra trips to Dewsbury Market or “We Buy Owt” in search of that special something she was always hoping to find.

She would return home from these shopping expeditions in style in Darkie Addinall’s taxi, always with something or other piled up on the back seat.

It might only be a carpet square (Axminster of course!) which she immediately laid on top of the old one, which is why Dad always said he always grew two inches whenever mother came home with a new carpet.

Some years ago I found myself in the middle of an auction room in Dewsbury which was filled from top to bottom with second-hand furniture.

I was there to pick up pieces which were being donated to a charity I was working with, and I marvelled at how much stuff could be crammed into one room.

There were tables and chairs, sideboards and ornaments most from house clearance sales, usually the homes of elderly people who had passed away or gone to live in a home.

They had obviously been well-loved and cared for and I just hoped they were going to homes where they would be appreciated and looked after.

The auction room was the White Rose Auction Rooms, just off Daisy Hill, where Charlie Stringer’s son, George, used to conduct auctions.

George used to have a thriving business, but it started going down when shopping trends changed because people were beginning to turn up their noses at anything second-hand.

Sadly, a lot of fine furniture, with plenty of years still in them, found their way to the rubbish tip, and I’m afraid it still continues.

But thankfully there is a growing interest from younger people who are trying to save the planet, and the idea of recycling is catching on.

My mother would have been very pleased indeed!

○ In the coming months I will be writing a series of articles to commemorate the Combs Colliery Disaster in which 139 men and boys lost their lives in 1893.

Members of St John’s Masonic Lodge are also commemorating this tragic event by hosting a brass band concert in Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday, July 13.

Taking part will be the country’s leading brass band, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, accompanied by Skelmenthorpe Male Voice Choir. It is expected to be a sell-out, so book early.

All proceeds are in aid of local charities.

Tickets are £20 and can be obtained either online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk, or direct at Dewsbury Town Hall by telephoning 01924 324501.