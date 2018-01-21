The Shire Bed Company opens its new headquarters in Dewsbury

More than 100 industry VIPs attended the grand opening of The Shire Bed Company’s new headquarters in Dewsbury.

After arrival, drinks and canapes, the guests were taken on a tour of the new offices.

There were a number of speeches on the day from Fara Butt, sales and marketing director of Shire Beds, MP Paula Sheriff, Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive Mark Arthur, Leeds Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates and Simon Chorlton, John Cotton sales manager.

Fara said: “It was a fantastic day to celebrate our milestone.

“It was a great turnout and we saw a number of local dignitaries attend including our local MP Paula Sheriff and the Mayor of Kirklees Christine Iredale, as well as our national suppliers and long-standing customers.”

Mayor of Kirklees Christine Iredale said: “Shire Beds is part of the bed rock based in Yorkshire and is more than just a manufacturer. It has a vision far beyond Dewsbury, long may its success continue.”

MP Paula Sheriff added: “I’m delighted to attend this event and witness the transformation of the building. Shire Beds plays a key role within the local economy, providing a number of jobs for the community.”

The Shire Bed Company will be inviting customers to its new head office space on a one-to-one basis.

The company produces beds, mattresses and divan beds and supplies nationally and internationally to major retailers and the contract sector including education, care and hospitality.

Visit www.shirebeds.co.uk to find out more about Shire Bed Company.