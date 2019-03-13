There’s still time to vote for the best of Mirfield

VOTING has now begun for the fifth MyMirfield Community and Business Awards – and will continue until next Monday (March 18).

During January, more than a hundred different retailers, business, organisations and events were put forward from over a thousand public nominations.

The winners of the competition will be announced at a black-tie Awards Evening on Saturday, March 23 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.

The evening will showcase all things Mirfield, help raise the profile of businesses and organisations, increase interaction across the town, and be a great fun night out.

Last year saw Roger’s Hairdressing, The Pear Tree, Nest Photography, The Whole Autism Family, Little Deer Wood DofE, Mirfield Netball Club, Mirfield Round Table Beer Festival, Haighs Farm Shop, Mirfield Co-op, Ruth Edwards walk away with the awards – but it also saw many others recognised for what they have brought to the town and its community over the year.

The event will also be packed full of entertainment including: 868 Squadron Air Cadets, Sutton School of Performing Arts, singer Kayle Asquith, close up magic from Regan Lewis building up to a full live music performance from Kylie On Show.

As well as the celebrations, the evening is intended to also be a fundraiser. This year’s primary beneficiary will be Little Deer Wood DofE.

MyMirfield’s Richard Hartley said: “It was both warming as we read the comments – and frustrating – knowing we had to create a shortlist.

“In the end the decisions became easier as many of those with the most number of nominations - also had the most community-based reasons attached to them.

“We wish to thank everyone who nominated and to encourage everyone who didn’t make the shortlist to keep up the good work.

“Get voting for who you think has made the biggest community impact over the last 12 months.”

The category finalists:

Community Organisation: Spread a Little Sunshine (Kelly Williams), Mirfield Rescue Services, The Whole Autism Family

Winter Warmers: Retail Business, A Little Less Ordinary Giftware, Boots the Chemist, Flowers at 180, Rhubarb & Ginger Home & Wedding

Tradesman, Professional or Business: Hopton Home Fragrances, Limitless Graphics (The Graphics Co), Nest Photography, Newgate Garage

Hair & Beauty Business: Damon’s Barber Shop, Georgi’s Tanning & Beauty Salon, Rogers Gents Hairdressing, The Beauty Works

Community Project: The Hoppa (Walking Bus), Mirfield in Bloom, Mirfield Playground Project

Food & Drink Business: Babyccinos, The Dusty Miller, Salvia Restaurant

Sporting Organisation: Battling Fat Lads FC, Mirfield Cricket Club, Mirfield Netball Club

Community Event: Mirfield Agricultural Show, Sarah’s Wish for Kirkwood, The Mirfield Half Monty

Activity Based Organisation: Creative Arts Hub CIC, Mirfield Music & Language Academy, St Andrew’s Baby & Toddler Group

Tickets are available from the www.mymirfieldwards.co.uk website.