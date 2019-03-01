These are the faces and sentences of the nine men jailed this week for the rape of two young girls

The sexual exploitation of the girls began when they were placed in a Bradford children’s home, with Basharat Khaliq, 38, exploiting the girls in 2008 when both were 14 years old.
Nine men, including two from Dewsbury, have been given jail sentences of up to 20 years by a judge who heard how two girls suffered an “appalling catalogue of degrading emotional and sexual abuse which has deprived them of their childhood”.
