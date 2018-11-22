Three arrested in Cleckheaton after collision in stolen car chase

The driver of a stolen car crashed and caught fire in Cleckheaton this morning after a failing to stop for police.

Three teenagers were arrested after the vehicle, a BMW vehicle stolen from a residence in Guiseley, crashed on Whitechapel Road West at around 2am.

Fire crews battled to put the fire out.

An occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment for what is believed to be a minor injury.

Police were investigating after three vehicles were stolen in a burglary from a property on Gelder Court in Wakefield at around 1.50am.

Two of the vehicles taken in the burglary in Wakefield have also been recovered by officers.

Three males, aged 17, 17 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180585683.