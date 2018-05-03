Top 10 things to do in Leeds over the May bank holiday according to TripAdvisor

The May bank holiday is shortly upon us and with this comes the search for fun activities to fill the three-day weekend with.

There are a wide variety of places in Leeds which offer fun for all the family, ranging from tranquil nature walks to adrenaline-filled activities, making sure your family make the most out of the extended weekend. What are some of the top things to do in Leeds according to TripAdvisor?

Roundhay Park

Located in the centre of Leeds and therefore an accessible location, Roundhay Park provides plenty of places where you can sit down and relax, even enjoying a picnic if you fancy one.

It’s a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the bank holiday and watch the day go by. You can park yourselves down by the lake, on one of its many lawns, or explore one of the botanical gardens.

Royal Armouries Museum

The Royal Armouries Museum is the home for the national collection of arms and armour. It features five theme-galleries, including War, Tournament, Self-Defense, Hunting, and arms and armour of the Orient.

This is a great place to visit if you’re interested in armoury and is suitable for all the family.

Kirkstall Abbey

Kirkstall Abbey is a great place to uncover the history of one of the best preserved medieval Cistercian abbeys in Britain.

It has beautiful and iconic ruins, an award-winning park and an interactive visitor centre, making it a place that people of all ages can enjoy.

Abbey House Museum

Abbey House Museum is situated directly across the road from Kirkstall Abbey and is set in beautiful parkland along the banks of the River Aire.

Here, you can step back in time and wander through the enchanting streets, shops and houses, experiencing life as a Victorian.

This fun, family-friendly and interactive museum, provides a great day out for all the family, especially over the bank holiday weekend.

Temple Newsam

This splendid country house is set within beautiful landscape and surrounded by superb parkland.

Visitors can not only explore the beautiful stately home, but there is also a working rare breeds farm and acres of luscious laws and woodland where you can explore, making it a great place for a family day out.

Leeds and Liverpool Canal

A tranquil walk along the canal is a great option if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the popular places people usually flock to over the bank holiday, but still want to get out and stretch your legs.

It’s scenic, peaceful and you can watch plenty of colourful narrowboats sailing past.

Victoria Quarter

Although many people will want to avoid shopping over the bank holiday weekend, for others retail therapy is the perfect activity over a three day weekend and a great time to stock up on clothes for the summer.

Victoria Quarter is an upmarket shopping area Leeds city centre, which comprises of three blocks situated between Briggate and Vicar Lane, including County Arcade, Cross Arcade, Queen Victoria Street and King Edward Street.

It's best to check the opening times of the shops though, as they may vary due to the bank holiday.

Thackray Medical Museum

The Thackray Medical Museum is an award-winning museum and a completely unique visitor attraction.

It features nine interactive galleries, which tells the story of health through the past few centuries.

You can hear and smell what it was like to walk the grimy streets of Victorian Leeds and learn what it was like to undergo an operation without anaesthetic, making it an educational but interesting day for all the family to enjoy.

Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park is a public park located between Adel and Bramhope in Leeds. The park features a lake with wildfowl, informal gardens, demonstration gardens and a special collection of heathers, woodland and open spaces.

There’s a cafe, with both indoor and outdoor seating, benches, a bird feeding shelter and numerous picnic benches, making it a great place to go with all the family over the extended weekend.

Yeadon Tarn

Located on 3-5 Cemetery Road, this park is open to the public 365 days a year and is popular with people of all ages.

This is a great spot for a picnic, so if you’re having a day out with all the family over the bank holiday weekend, this is a fantastic place to go.

Younger visitors can enjoy the playground and BMX track, whilst adults can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the tarn.

