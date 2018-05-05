Tour de Yorkshire: Everything you need to know ahead of stage four

The final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire swings into action today, but who will come out on top?

Stage four begins in the historic North Yorkshire town of Richmond and finishes on the jaw-dropping vista of Yorkshire's East Coast in Scarborough.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the final stage:

Where does stage three start?

Stage four gets underway in West Yorkshire's Halifax.

When does it start?

The race will push off at around 12.10pm in Halifax - but all timings are approximate.

Where does it pass through?

Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Threshfield, Horsehouse, Pateley Bridge and Otley will all see the Tour pass through them before it arrives in Leeds city centre for the grand finale. For the full list of timings, click here.

What distance will the bikers ride?

The men will travel a total distance of 189.5km today.

How long will it take?

The average time a rider takes to travel this distance is five hours.

What roads are closed?

Is it on TV?

Sunday, May 6 - Tour de Yorkshire men's race - ITV4 12.00pm-5.30pm

Where does it finish?

The riders will arrive in Leeds city centre as the exact point the 2014 Tour de France departed.

