Towering over Mirfield’s winter skyline

Braving the weather...

The early part of this year has seen the workforce of building company Darren Smith Homes making good progress with the company’s luxury St Paul’s Lock residential development in Mirfield. Dominating winter skies over Mirfield, where the development is being built, has been the company’s 85 tonne crane. Work is now well underway to install roof trusses at Wheatley House, said a spokesperson for the Mirfield based company. The development is in a conservation area and external architecture has been designed with the rich history of the town’s canal-side buildings in mind, says the company.