Tracy Brabin MP delivers book of pledges to 10 Downing Street to put an end to puppy smuggling

Tracy Brabin MP joined Dogs Trust and 10 other cross-party MPs to deliver a book of pledges to 10 Downing Street, urging the government to put an end to puppy smuggling

The Batley and Spen MP is one of 137 MPs to have pledged their support to Dogs Trust’s campaign to end the illegal importation of dogs into Great Britain under the Pet Travel Scheme.

Dogs Trust has been investigating this problem since 2014 with its reports revealing shocking evidence of the Pet Travel Scheme being exploited by illegal puppy importers.

Research has found that the street value of dogs intercepted at the border is estimated to be over £1million pounds over the last four years – £500,000 on French Bulldogs alone.

The charity’s fourth report in October 2018 revealed further evidence of corrupt vets in Central and Eastern Europe falsifying documents for underage puppies to be brought into Great Britain, as well as pregnant dogs being smuggled so their puppies can be born in the UK and quickly sold on to unsuspecting buyers.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin MP said: “I have long supported Dogs Trust in their efforts to raise awareness of the issue and tackle the ruthless smuggling of puppies into the UK.

“We must send out a strong message that the illegal importation of puppies is a cruel practice that must stop.”

Paula Boyden, Dogs Trust Veterinary Director, said: “The complete disregard for the health and welfare of dogs being illegally imported is appalling.

“We need to see a number of changes, including visual checks on all dogs entering the UK, out of hours and weekend cover at ports by Government agencies and increased maximum penalties for those caught alongside punitive Fixed Penalty Notices.”