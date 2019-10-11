Dewsbury town centre to close to traffic for far-right protest

Motorists have been warned of road closures in Dewsbury town centre this weekend ahead of a far-right demonstration.

Far-right group Yorkshire Patriots are planning to march in the town centre on Saturday.

The protest, which is due to start at noon and continue until 4pm, will also be joined by counter-demonstrators.

A number of roads will be closed and West Yorkshire Police officers will be manning the event to keep disruption to a minimum.

Roads which will be closed are:

Longcausway from its junction with Vicarage/Rishworth Road, and its junction with Crackenedge Lane

Crackenedge Lane from its junction with Longcausway to its junction with Sharp Street

Battye Street from its junction with Crackenedge Lane and Camroyd Street

Foundry Street from its junction with Corporation Street and its junction with Markey Place

Market Place from Northgate to Longcauseway

Town Hall Way from its junction from Wakefield Old Road and Longcauseway

Kirklees Council has said parking will also be suspended in Crackenedge Car Park, while on-street parking will also be suspended down Crackenedge Lane, Longcauseway and around the Town Hall during the demonstration.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the demonstration is ongoing.