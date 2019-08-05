Free adult bike events at park site

A number of free adult cycle training sessions are taking place in Dewsbury throughout the summer.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s CityConnect team has organised the events to help people build confidence on the area’s roads.

The training sessions are taking place on Tuesday evenings at Crow Nest Park as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £60m CityConnect programme aimed at encouraging more people to travel by bike or on foot.

They are:

○ Learn to ride – for the complete beginner: a step-by-step guide, from getting on and off to bike handling and balance.

○ Novices – for the new or returning rider: for people who can already ride a bike but who are not very confident.

Pick up the skills and knowledge to go down to the local or take a trip out into the countryside.

○ One-to-one sessions on a route of your choice – would you like to commute to work by bike but there’s a certain road or roundabout you find daunting?

○ Improvers – building confidence on the road: gain the confidence and skills to negotiate cycling in traffic on the road.

○ Bike maintenance: learn how to carry out basic safety checks, mend a puncture, adjust and replace brake blocks and cables, and adjust gears.

A spokesman said: “Visit www.cyclecityconnect.co.uk/get-cycling/cycle-training/ for more information and to book a place on these sessions.”

The sessions include:

Tuesday, August 13, 5pm–7pm – Learn to ride

Tuesday, August 20, 5pm–7pm – Learn to ride

Tuesday, August 27, 5pm–7pm – Learn to ride

Tuesday, September 3, 5pm–7pm – Novices

Tuesday, September 10, 5pm–7pm – Novices