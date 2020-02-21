This is why police closed the M62 in both directions at Birstall this morning

The M62 was closed in both directions at Birstall in the early hours of this morning - over concerns for a man's safety.

Police were called at 2.24am this morning to reports of a man on an overhead bridge, close to junction 27.

The M62 was closed this morning due to concerns for a man's safety (stock photo)

Due to concerns for his safety, the M62 was closed in both directions at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended, spoke to the man and shortly after 3am he was taken by ambulance to hospital."

The road was reopened at about 3.10am.

The Samaritans are open 24 hours a day, every day on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) helpline for men is open 5pm to midnight every day, call 0800 58 58 58.

The Papyrus helpline for people under 35 is available on 0800 068 41 41, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org