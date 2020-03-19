West Yorkshire bus and train service changes due to coronavirus

Bus and train services across Leeds and West Yorkshire are being scaled back as passenger numbers fall and operators move to reduce the risk to their workforce.

West Yorkshire Metro announced on Wednesday that it expected reduced timetables to come into effect from the weekend but some operators are expecting disruption and cancellations or have moved to limited services already.

Northern has warned passengers to expect some service cancellations.

Read more: West Yorkshire bus and train service changes 'expected soon' due to coronavirus



Others will begin running Saturday services on some routes from Monday.

WY Metro is advising that all current bus and rail fares are currently in operation, with bus stations still open.

School transport services continue to operate but are expected to reduce as school closures come into effect next week.

A limited AccessBus service to shops/ supermarket is being provided.

What bus services are running emergency timetables?

WY Metro believes any services not listed below are still running as normal at this stage.

BRADFORD

Keighley Bus Company - From Monday March 23, all Keighley services will run a Saturday service on weekdays.

Burnley and Pendle Buses - From Monday March 23, service M4 will run a Saturday service on weekdays.

Arriva and Yorkshire Tiger - All services have been operating this morning (March 19) but it is not expecting to be able to cover all services as the day progresses.

CALDERDALE

Rosso Buses - From Monday March 23, service 8 will run a Saturday service on weekdays.

Arriva and Yorkshire Tiger - All services have been operating this morning (March 19) but it is not expecting to be able to cover all services as the day progresses.

KIRKLEES

Arriva and Yorkshire Tiger - All services have been operating this morning (March 19) but it is not expecting to be able to cover all services as the day progresses.

LEEDS

Harrogate Bus Company - Late Saturday night/Sunday morning journeys will not be running on the 36 service.

Coastliner bus services - From Monday March 23, all Coastliner services will run a Saturday service on weekdays.

Harrogate Bus Company - From Monday March 23, the 7 and 36 services will run a Saturday service on weekdays.

Keighley Bus Company - From Monday March 23, service 60 will run a Saturday service on weekdays.

Arriva and Yorkshire Tiger - All services have been operating this morning (March 19) but it is not expecting to be able to cover all services as the day progresses.

WAKEFIELD

Arriva and Yorkshire Tiger - All services have been operating this morning (March 19) but it is not expecting to be able to cover all services as the day progresses.

What train services are running?

NORTHERN RAIL

There will be cancellations on several routes today (March 19). Please check the National Rail website before you travel for the latest information.

Here's more from Northern about how they expect things to develop: Northern Rail say cancellations will increase due to coronavirus



TRANSPENNINE EXPRESS

Due to the impact of Covid-19, TPE will run a limited service between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester today (March 19). Please check the National Rail website before you travel for the latest information.

Visit the West Yorkshire Metro website for further details.