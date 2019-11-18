Where to find free parking in Dewsbury over Christmas period

Dewsbury's town centre will see free-of-charge parking over the Christmas season.

Kirklees Council are encouraging Dewsbury shoppers to buy local this Christmas with free parking opportunities on particular days across its town centres.

Free parking in Dewsbury will be available on December 4 and 11 from 2pm, then on December 18 from noon, and on December 21 from noon.

Karl Battersby, Strategic Director Economy & Infrastructure said: “Whether you are looking for the perfect present for a friend or relative, or a specific ingredient for a party – our town centres are home to a range of independent shops and market stalls you just won’t find in an out-of-town shopping centre.

“There are also plenty of well-known shops and an array of places to stop for a drink or something to eat.

“By visiting your local town this Christmas you’re not only supporting independent retailers, you're supporting your friends and family who work in retail and hospitality, and helping boost the Kirklees economy.

“To make it even easier to spend time in our towns this year, the council is offering free-parking sessions in our car parks and on-street parking spaces in Dewsbury.”

The council will also be extending the free-parking times at its Cliffe Street Car Park, on December 7 for the Dewsbury Christmas Lights switch on.

The three-hour parking permits are available all year round from the Town Hall and town centre shops, and displaying one will entitle people to park all day at Cliffe Street Car Park on December 7 instead of the usual three-hour limit.

More information about the different places in Kirklees can be found at: www.kirklees.gov.uk.