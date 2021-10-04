Traffic delays in Cleckheaton as burst water mains cause 'significant damage'
Two burst water mains have caused "significant damage" to a major road in Cleckheaton and created delays for motorists around the town.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:07 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:08 pm
Engineers are currently carrying out repairs on Spen Lane and Bradford Road.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We suffered burst water mains on both Spen Lane and Bradford Road, Cleckheaton in a short space of time.
"The burst at Bradford Road caused significant damage to the road and our teams have been working through the night to assess the damage and repair the pipes.
“Currently traffic management is in place on both roads to enable our teams to work safely.
"We are working as quickly as possible to carry out the repairs and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by the road closures.”