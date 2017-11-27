Tragic death of seven-year-old West Yorkshire schoolgirl

A SEVEN-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical episode at a school in West Yorkshire today.

Birkby Junior School pupil Aiman Abdullah was taken ill while at North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road before lunchtime today. (Mon Nov 27)

Birkby Junior School. Image: Google

Aiman was taken to by ambulance to hospital, where she died a short time later.

Birkby Junior School headteacher Susan Davis wrote in a letter to parents: "It is with tremendous sadness that I must inform you that one of our Year 3 pupils, Aiman Abdullah, has passed away.

"Aiman was taken suddenly and seriously ill during an off-site visit this morning. She was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital, where she died shortly afterwards. We are all, of course, shocked and incredibly saddened by this tragic news.

"The welfare of pupils is our highest priority and we know that many of the children are very upset. We will continue to provide support to anyone who needs it and all the children will be able to talk to a trained adult if they wish to do so. If you have any questions, please contact the school office."

Ms Davis said Birkby Junior School on Mead Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, will be closed tomorrow (Tues Nov 28) as a mark of respect to Aiman's family.

She added: "Our thoughts are with Aiman’s family at this time of tragic loss and I am certain you will join me in offering deepest condolences. Aiman will be greatly missed by the whole community."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a concern for safety at North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road.

"A seven-year-old girl suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital via ambulance. She sadly died a short time later.

"Police are not treating this incident as suspicious."