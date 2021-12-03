A62 resurfacing work in Mirfield completed two weeks ahead of schedule

Resurfacing work on the A62 Leeds Road has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule

The project was a Department for Transport Challenge funded scheme, in collaboration with Calderdale Council, to resurface approximately 1.4km of one of the district's busiest road links.

The scheme also addressed the historic issues with flooding along the length of this section of road and also under the bridge.

The major route is an important gateway into Kirklees and the main purpose of the resurfacing works was to ensure this stretch of road remained in a safe condition, but also help to prevent potholes from forming and minimise further wear and tear of the road surface.

The scheme consisted of five phases, taking into consideration impact on road users, residents and businesses, with the majority of works taking place overnight and at weekends.

A spokesperson said a number of factors influenced the early completion, including favourable weather conditions. Additionally, detailed planning by the council working with the contractor, a full road closure during the hours of work, coupled with the hard work of the team enabled the contractor to maximise output.

As a part of the work, the team also repaired the drainage system along the stretch of road to help prevent future flooding.

Street lighting was also upgraded to new LED lighting on the section from the Miller and Carter pub to the Cooper Bridge roundabout, and overhanging vegetation was cut back to give more room on the pavement for pedestrians and cyclists.

Coun Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for environment, said: “The team have done a fantastic job to get this major project completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

"It’s great to see the team working so hard to get our roads in Kirklees back up and running.

"The resurfacing of the A62 means the road remains in a safe condition for the foreseeable future for all road users, with the works helping to prevent potholes from forming particularly as we enter the colder months of the year, plus the work to help prevent flooding in the area.