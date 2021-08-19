Call for permanent speed cameras to tackle 'racetrack' road in Dewsbury

A badly-damaged car which smashed into a wall outside a house on Leeds Road, Dewsbury

Coun Aleks Lukic says “excessive speeding” has become a serious issue on a one-mile stretch from the junction with Chidswell Lane to the Kirklees boundary.

Coun Lukic, of Dewsbury Borough Independents, has written to Alison Lowe, West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, and Coun Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for highways.

He included pictures of a badly-damaged car which smashed into a wall outside a house, the second time damage had been caused to the same property in a matter of weeks.

Writing on Facebook, Coun Lukic said: “I am aware that this road might not qualify for speed cameras under the local criteria.

"However, these criteria are unchanged since 2009, and fail to reflect increased public demand for using cameras in these circumstances.

“There is growing discontent towards those who treat the local roads like a racetrack and drive with no regard for others’ safety.

“I fully support the efforts of ROAR – Reclaim Our Area’s Roads - who have been campaigning on this after the tragic death of a woman in Batley.

“The public expects us to prevent death and serious injury on the roads but the West Yorkshire rules say that cameras will only be installed after several deaths or serious injuries have already occurred.

“As a ‘Casualty Prevention Partnership’ our rules are not fit for purpose and they should be reviewed immediately.

“Within the coming weeks a community-led petition will be submitted to council and police about the need for speed cameras on this road.