Find out more about £20m Dewsbury Bus Station plans at online events

An artist's impression of plans for Dewsbury Bus Station

Proposals to improve the bus station, which have been developed in partnership by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Kirklees Council, are part of a £20million package to transform the way people travel in and around Dewsbury, including better walking and cycling access between the station and the town centre.

Plans include improvements to passenger facilities, such as new real time Information screens and signage, and features to increase the amount of natural light, as well as better access to the station.

Environmentally friendly measures, such as solar panels to help make the bus station more energy efficient, are also being considered.

The free online events, which are being held as part of the public consultation on the plans, will take place on Tuesday, September 7, 6pm-7pm and Thursday, September 9, 1pm-2pm.

Each session will include a presentation about the plans, followed by an opportunity to ask the project team questions.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to improving public transport, connecting more people with opportunities and helping tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“That is why I am delighted people are being given the opportunity to shape these plans to transform Dewsbury Bus Station.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Kirklees Council on this important scheme, which will make it easier for people to move around our region more sustainably, and I would encourage people to have their say on these proposals.”

Coun Eric Firth, cabinet member for town centres at Kirklees Council, said: “We are committed to the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre and these proposed improvements to the bus station take us another step closer to making our vision a reality.

"Easier access to our town centres is key to Kirklees’ economic future. I encourage residents, visitors and commuters alike to have their say on the plans.”

The schemes are being delivered with money from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund, which is helping to transform gateways to towns and cities across the region by making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.

The consultation is open until Sunday, September 12.