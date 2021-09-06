Mobile camera checks on Leeds Road in Dewsbury to tackle speeding drivers

The aftermath of a crash on Leeds Road, Dewsbury

While the council has confirmed that the A653 does not meet the current criteria for fixed speed cameras, mobile safety vans will visit more often.

In an email to Dewsbury East councillor Aleks Lukic, the council’s cabinet member for highways, Coun Naheed Mather, said while the criteria for fixed cameras had not been met, the route was designated for mobile checks by the West Yorkshire Casualty Prevention Partnership.

She wrote: “To help with the preventative measures, I have been informed that the route is already an approved mobile camera site used by the partnership’s mobile safety camera vans who deploy themselves on Leeds Road periodically.

“This, however, is subject to their availability as their resources permit as they are currently responsible for enforcement of 89 mobile camera sites across the five West Yorkshire districts.

“The team has spoken to the partnership and to help with enforcement of the route, we have agreed to install some additional hardstanding locations between Quarry Lane and Grange Road for the camera van to position themselves and further asked whether they can deploy the van on Leeds Road a little more often.

“The team will also look to undertake some speed surveys along here to identify the times of day when speeding may be occurring so this can be shared with the partnership with a view to hopefully being able to carry out the enforcement when it is needed the most.