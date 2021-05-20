Teenager hit by a car in Staincliffe

Police at the scene of the collision at the Butchers Arms traffic lights, Staincliffe, on Wednesday (May 19). Photo by Mike Clark

The teenager was in collision with a silver Suzuki at the Butcher’s Arms traffic lights around 5.30pm on Wednesday (May 19).

The busy crossroads junction was closed for a time and there was severe traffic congestion in the area.

In a statement, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to an incident in which a 13-year-old boy was in collision with a car at the junction of Dewsbury Gate Road and Halifax Road, Staincliffe, shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 19.