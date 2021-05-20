Teenager hit by a car in Staincliffe
A 13-year-old boy escaped serious injury after being struck by a car in Staincliffe.
The teenager was in collision with a silver Suzuki at the Butcher’s Arms traffic lights around 5.30pm on Wednesday (May 19).
The busy crossroads junction was closed for a time and there was severe traffic congestion in the area.
In a statement, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to an incident in which a 13-year-old boy was in collision with a car at the junction of Dewsbury Gate Road and Halifax Road, Staincliffe, shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 19.
“The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance where his injuries were confirmed not to be serious and he was later discharged.”