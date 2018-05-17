Train service changes this weekend - how they could affect you

Train services throughout West Yorkshire are changing from this Sunday, May 20, affecting Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees.

Here’s a summery:

Pontefract Line (Leeds / Wakefield – Knottingley)

• Services between Knottingley and Wakefield Kirkgate are extended via Wakefield Westgate to Leeds – but will not stop at Outwood.

This means there is a direct trains Streethouse, Featherstone and Pontefract Tanshelf into/from Leeds.

Calder Valley Line (Leeds – Bradford – Halifax – Manchester / Preston)

• Significant changes to times and service patterns at all stations along this route.

• York - Preston services now operates to Huddersfield via Bradford Interchange with earlier journey opportunities between Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield.

• Selby - Huddersfield services now operates to Manchester Victoria.

• There will more trains run from Leeds to Bradford Interchange, Halifax and Hebden Bridge Monday to Saturdays between 2200 and 2300 (extra trains at 2200 Leeds-Blackpool North, 2218 Leeds-Manchester Victoria)

• Manchester Oxford Road off-peak services are temporarily withdrawn until December 2018.

• A new Leeds – Preston service is introduced, replacing the York – Preston service but now stop at Sowerby Bridge at all times. Direct trains between Leeds and Blackpool North will only run at weekends.

• The Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Dewsbury and Brighouse service, continues to operate Monday to Saturday, but is extended to Southport via Wigan Wallgate.

Hallam Line (Leeds - Wakefield Kirkgate - Barnsley - Sheffield)

Some trains from Leeds to Sheffield are extended to/from Lincoln.

Huddersfield Line (Huddersfield – Wakefield)

• Services will now operate between Huddersfield and Wakefield Kirkgate only.

Harrogate Line (Leeds - Harrogate - Knaresbrough - York)

Sunday daytimes - there will be a half-hourly service between Leeds, Harrogate and Knaresborough. The current Horsforth services will be extended to/from Knaresborough.

Late changes to the Monday to Saturday timetable from Northern :

• 0740 Knaresborough to Leeds to depart earlier at 0737 and call additionally at Headingley and Burley Park.

• 0809 Knaresborough to Leeds to depart Knaresborough 3 minutes earlier and call additionally at Pannaland Weeton.

• 0756 York to Leeds will call additionally at Pannal.

Airedale Line (Leeds / Bradford – Skipton – Carlisle)

• Increased services to/from Carlisle

• Increased services to/from Morecambe. Morning services will terminate at Lancaster.Huddersfield Line (Leeds – Huddersfield – Manchester / Liverpool)

• Significant changes to all stations along this route, with Northern no longer providing the local stations between Leeds & Huddersfield, and Huddersfield & Manchester Victoria.

• TransPennine Express (TPE) will now operate 6 trains an hour between Leeds and Manchester via Huddersfield.

• The hourly Hull-Manchester service will also stop at Batley (Monday to Saturdays) and Slaithwaite (every day).

• Leeds – Manchester Piccadilly service will be introduced stopping at most stops along the route taking over 1 hour. This service will also run will hourly on Sundays.

• All Liverpool Lime Street services will operate via Manchester Victoria and no longer serve Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Oxford Road, Birchwood, Warrington Central or Liverpool South Parkway

• All Manchester Airport services between Huddersfield and Manchester Piccadilly be diverted to serve Manchester Victoria and Manchester Oxford Road.

• The Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Brighouse service, continues to operate Monday to Saturday, but is extended to Southport via Wigan Wallgate from Manchester Victoria.

Leeds Bradford Line (Leeds - Shipley - Bradford Forster Sq)

• All services now stop at Kirkstall Forge.

Penistone Line (Huddersfield - Barnsley - Sheffield)

Last train Monday to Saturday from Huddersfield to Sheffield will leave later at 2251.

Most trains between Huddersfield and Sheffield will stop at Elsecar.

Wakefield Line (Leeds - Wakefield Westgate - Doncaster/Sheffield)

Later Monday to Saturday trains from Leeds to Doncaster. (Monday to Friday 2330 and 2331 Saturdays).

More trains between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds

Wharfedale Line (Leeds / Bradford – Ilkley)

• All Leeds – Ilkley services no longer stop at Kirkstall Forge. Kirkstall Forge will be served by Leeds-Bradford Forster Square trains.

York and Selby Lines (Leeds – York / Selby)

• Significant changes to times and service at all stations along this route

• York – Preston now operates to Huddersfield via Bradford Interchange

• Selby – Huddersfield now operates to Manchester Victoria via Bradford Interchange

• New Sunday local Northern stopping service is introduced between Leeds and Selby

• Changes to TransPennine Express (TPE) trains stopping at Garforth with all Manchester-Hull services now calling instead of the Middlesbrough-Manchester Airport journeys. Peak-time TPE trains will still stop at Cross Gates.