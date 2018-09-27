Tributes paid to tenants’ champion Jack Gannon

Warm tributes have been paid to community activist Jack Gannon who died earlier this month following a short illness.

Jack had given much of the last 30 years to championing tenants issues in Batley Carr and as a member of the Board for Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing from 2007.

Paul Webley, chairman of KNH, led the board in a minute’s silence at the company’s annual meeting in recognition of Jack’s contribution to it and the wider community.

“Jack was a forthright champion of tenants’ rights and ensured that their voice was not just heard at the Board but was acted upon,” he said.

“His input here and across a range of committees in the company will be greatly missed, and it is incumbent on us all to continue his legacy.”

Jo Bartholomew, Interim Chief Executive of KNH said: “We were saddened by the passing of Jack. His involvement with KNH was significant and he was deeply committed to the cause of tenants and the work of social housing.”

Eric Hughes, Company Secretary for KNH added: “Jack was a well-regarded colleague on the Board and well-known by colleagues here at KNH and across the community. We intend to identify a suitable way to recognise his commitment to Batley Carr at a future date.

“As testament to his commitment to his community he attended meetings here at our offices only days before he passed away.”

As well as representing the needs of Batley Carr on the KNH Board, Jack spent over 18 years working for tenants as secretary of the Batley Carr and Purwell Tenants’ and Residents’ Association.

He was also a champion for older people’s services and involved in a wide range of services organised for KNH’s older tenants.

Jack was also passionate about digital inclusion. His TRA was one of two pilot projects involved in establishing ‘digital hubs’ in communities, offering free wi-fi, computer access and training.