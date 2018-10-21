Tributes to missing boy, 16, found dead in woods in Dewsbury

Tributes have been paid to a missing teenager who has been found dead in woods in Dewsbury.

Kieran Wood, 16, from Dewsbury, had been reported missing from home on Friday afternoon.

A member of the public found his body on Saturday morning in woods off Heckmondwike Road.

An ambulance attended and Kieran was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

Bramwell Sports Development Team, a youth organisation in the town, paid tribute to Kieran on social media.

Tanisha Bramwell, who chairs the organisation, said: "Today we are very sad to hear the news of Kieran Wood’s passing. Kieran attended a lot of sessions and projects put on by Bramwell Sports Development Team. And was friends with many of our participants.

"Our condolences go out to all of his loved ones. Our team have him in our thoughts."