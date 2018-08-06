Two Mirfield holiday-makers stranded in Lombok as earthquake disaster kills nearly 100 people

Two young women from Mirfield are stuck on the Indonesian island of Lombok after an earthquake left nearly 100 people dead yesterday.

Eva Hague, 22, and Megan Bradbury, 18, are stranded having arrived on the island just minutes before the quake took hold.

Eva Hague, 22, and Megan Bradbury, 18, enjoy dinner in Bali four days before the attack.

Over 10,000 people have been evacuated following yesterday's tragedy, caused by the 6.9 magnitude quake. The region is still experiencing tremors and smaller quakes.

Having travelled inland to Mataram to escape tsunami warnings, the pair slept on the streets with other tourists last night after a nearby hotel donated sheets and bedding for them to sleep on.

Megan is a student at Wakefield College. Eva, a support teacher at a school in Dewsbury, described the scene as chaos.

She said: "It's been so scary at times. We were so lucky in that we were in a car park when the big earthquake hit so there were no buildings around.

Hoteliers donated sheets and other bedding to tourists sleeping on the streets.

"The people here have been incredible. All the businesses have completely shut down, everyone is out helping each other.

"It's so sad that people have lost their homes. Some people have nothing now."

The pair have booked plane tickets away from Lombok tomorrow morning (Tuesday), but face a battle with thousands of other tourists yet to make it off the island.

"We've been warned that all the flights are completely overbooked and we've been sent photos of so many people just sat at the airport waiting.

"Hopefully we can get on a plane tomorrow. We just want to go home."