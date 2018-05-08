Two-week police search for missing Brandon, 14, from Batley

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing 14-year-old in Kirklees.

Kirklees District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Brandon Manners who was reported missing in Batley last month.

Brandon was last seen between 8.30pm and 9pm in Batley on Tuesday April 24 and is still thought to be in the Batley/Dewsbury area.

He is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and slim with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black and grey Nike hooded top, light grey tracksuit bottoms, and white and blue Airmax trainers.

Inspector Mohammed Rauf of Kirklees Police, said “We have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate Brandon and believe he is still in the Batley/Dewsbury area.

“Anyone who has seen him or has any information is asked to contact of Kirklees Police on 101 referencing log 1948 of April 24.”