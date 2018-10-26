Upper Hopton venue cheers top club victory

It was all cheer at the Upper Hopton Club after it was named ‘Summer Club of the Season’ by the Heavy Woollen Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

CAMRA’s branch chairman Andy Kassube recently presented the award to the club.

This is the first award that the club has won the award and is testament to the work put in by the venue’s staff over the last 15 months.

Andy made the award to Gail Auty, who is the first woman president of the club, bar manager Rob Ellis and Issie Harrison, one of the bar team.

Missing the night of the presentation was Jamie Turton, another member of the bar team.

Gail thanked the members for their continued support, especially the ladies committee, who’s fundraising have paid for the redecoration of the bar.

Andy commented on the warm welcome you receive from both the team behind the bar but also from the locals who drink there.

He said: “Upper Hopton Club is now a well-established part of the community with activities for all ages.

“The improvement in this club over the past 15 months is tremendous and it is now getting the accolades it deserves. It shows what a community can do when they work together.

“Rob puts a great emphasis on the condition of his beer and has a mixture of local beers and on the night of the presentation there were beers from local breweries such as Little Valley, Taylors and Ossett.

“He takes pride and responsibility for making sure a good pint is served every time.

“The committee deserve praise for their efforts and support in making the club a great place to visit and enjoy a pint and warm surroundings – and pleasant rooms that they have to offer.”