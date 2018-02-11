Venue lighting rewarded for finishing touch

A Cleckheaton-based wedding lighting business has been awarded both the regional and national prestigious industry award.

Wedding Venue Lighting was awarded the Finishing Touches accolade at the Wedding Industry Awards 2018, Yorkshire and North East Regional Winner and National Highly Commended.

The prestigious award ceremony was held at the Cafe De Paris in London.

The successful award win, as chosen by former brides and grooms, sees the business recognised for their attention to detail and adding the finishing touches to thousands of weddings and events.

Wedding Venue Lighting is owned and operated by Matt Butcher, who boasts an impressive 17 years’ experience in the lighting and entertainment industry.

Wedding Venue Lighting offers a range of products such as illuminated love letters, mirror photo booths, dance floors and flower wall and flower arch, complete with multi-coloured up-lighting to suit any occasion’s colour scheme.

Managing director and founder of the business Matt Butcher said: “We are delighted to have won the regional finals and be highly commended in the nationals at the Wedding Industry Awards.

“It is a fantastic achievement to be not simply awarded but equally voted for by our happy customers. We have been successful in our category Finishing Touches for three years running now and to win at the national finals in London has left us over the moon.

“The company prides itself on excellent customer service, reliability and professionalism through all aspects of their business.”