Video viral singer releases new single after now world famous duet

A singer who went globally viral on a facebook post doing a duet with a busker in Leeds city centre is releasing a new single.

Jade Helliwell gave up her day job as a teaching assistant since the video of her impromptu duet with singing ‘Hallelujah’ with Dawid Osial was viewed around the world almost 21 million times so she could focus on her music career.

The 27-year-old from Batley will release her self written song ‘By My Side’ on December 8 and it is the first release since that life-changing moment back in May this year.

She said: “I had wanted to get something released but after the video on facebook people were asking me. It had been a year since I released my first single so I was eager to get something out.

“I actually wrote it a while ago, it was quite simple, I had the words and an idea for the chorus and built it from there.

“It is quite an upbeat song and a bit more modern than anything I have released before.”

Since leaving her post at Ravensthorpe Junior School in Dewsbury Ms Helliwell has been able to devote more time to performing around the UK from Glasgow to London and writing and recording new material and hopes to have an album out early next year.

Every now and then she says she gets messages from far flung places around the world when the video does the rounds again and added that she has found it hard sometimes to swap the 9 to 5 routine.

Ms Helliwell added: “Every so often it will go mad again and I will get messages from different parts of the world. Last week it was America so it is interesting.

“I was so used to the structured routine but it is nice to be able to take gigs and go all over. Before I could only do weekend things so it is nice to have the freedom to take what comes in.”