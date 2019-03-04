Walking rugby event given a try

Batley Bulldogs Rugby League Club has introduced older people in Kirklees to walking rugby during a free event at Batley Old People’s Centre.

Walking rugby is a passing game played with a rugby ball and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Batley Bulldogs coach Sharaz Ajmal led the free session which was part of the First Time for Everything scheme.

This is a successful programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people in Kirklees an opportunity to try something new for free in their local community.

Amanda Stirling, Royal Voluntary Service community buildings development worker, said: “Staying active and social have been proven to be important to keeping fit and well in older age.

“It’s been wonderful to see so many local people enjoying our First Time for Everything activities.

“Thanks to funding from Prudential, we have lots more exciting events coming up and hope that even more older people, their carers and families will come along. It’s never too late to try something for the first time.

“For anyone with a few hours to spare, volunteering is a great way to get involved in the local community.

“Our volunteers are a wonderful bunch of people – many are aged 60 and over – and they really enjoy the buzz they get from helping others.”

The next event in Kirklees will be African Drumming on Tuesday 26 March from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Batley Old People’s Centre (Upper Commercial Street, Batley).

Email westyorkshirehub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or call 01924 446100 to find out more information about the First Time for Everything programme and the local volunteering opportunities.