WATCH: The beautiful moment an eight-year-old Mirfield amputee rides her bike for the first time

A young Mirfield amputee nominated for a national award has ridden a specially-designed bike for the first time.

Eight-year-old Maisie Catt, from Mirfield, had the lower parts of both legs amputated after a struggle with meningitis when she was five.

Eight-year-old Maisie Catt rides her specially-designed bike for the first time.

Having visited the Streetbikes charity which teaches youngsters to ride, Maisie was using a hand-powered bike until one of the volunteers there, an engineer, created an amputee-friendly bicycle that Maisie can use.

Maisie was successfully nominated by Gill Greaves, CEO of Streetbikes for a Young Achiever Award at this year's Disability Sports Awards, due to take place at the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road, Leeds on March 16.