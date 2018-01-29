WATCH the moment football legend Gazza rocked up at a Batley man's garage

He is world famous for being one of the most gifted footballers of his generation. And Paul Gascoigne took a Batley mechanic entirely by surprise when he "popped" in to a repair shop in Leeds to have his car serviced.

Garage owner Ersilan Hussain, who lives on Track Road, Batley has said how Gazza returned to the Auto Performance Centre garage, on Elland Road, the day after having his car repaired to meet, share stories and take snaps with staff.

Paul Gascoigne on his visit to Auto Performance Garage in Leeds, run by Batley man Ersilan Hussain.

Gazza, who rose to popularity after helping England reach the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup, brought in his Audi A3 car to the garage while on his way to visit a friend in Leeds. "He was just passing by and he popped in," said Mr Hussain, 28. "We put some new tires and brakes on for him.

"I didn't actually realise it was Paul Gascoigne. Then, as he was leaving, one of the older lads at the garage said 'that was Gazza!'."

As the former Tottenham and Newcastle United midfielder was leaving the garage, Mr Hussain asked if he would come back inside to meet the staff, but he told them he was short of time.

The next day, Gazza, 50, returned and took photos and shared stories with workers at the garage. He even recorded a short video clip, telling viewers that the garage was "doing a great job" on his car.

Mr Hussain, from Batley, said: "He came in for about two hours and took pictures and told us some stories about his life. "He said 'you didn't recognise me but you treated me well', that's why he came back.

"He said he normally gets recognised as a celebrity.

"The lads at the garage remembered him from his playing days. He was a legend - he was the Ronaldo and Messi of that era."

In 2004, after retiring from football, Gazza spoke about his personal battles with mental health issues after publishing his autobiography. The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award-winner has also struggled with alcoholism.

Mr Hussain said Gazza now looked a different man compared to images of him that appeared in media in previous years, as he arrived "looking slick" at his garage.

He added: "He looked really healthy. The last picture I saw of him he didn't look so good, but when he came to us he looked slick - he had a suit and a hat on and a goatee beard.

"When you look back about five years, he looked quite old but when I saw him at the garage he looked good." The Elland Road garage offers MOTs, repairs and services.